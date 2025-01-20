



January is a month in which both those who receive a salary and a pension wait for the arrival of the roster. It is the month in which everything goes up, so receiving income to be able to face the latest bills or recover from past disbursements is essential.

This month, pensioners will see their pension increase slightly since after confirming the final CPI data this year, contributory pensions are 2.8% higher. On average, retirees They will charge 40.5 euros more per month. In the case of retirement pensions from the general regime, the average pension amount will amount to 1,650 euros: 45 euros more per month and 630 euros more per year.

The date of collection of pensions in January

As indicated by Social Security according to its regulations, pensions from any of the regimes that make up the Social Security system are accrued by natural monthly payments due and are paid in 14 pay.

The rule dictates that the payment date will be the first business day of the month in which the payment is made (monthly in arrears) and always before the fourth calendar day of the same. Which implies that it should be charged between the 1st and 4th of each month. However, since the banks already have all the information, they usually advance the payment and The most normal thing is that they are paid between the 22nd and 26th of each month.









Caixabank: starting January 24

BBVA: starting January 27

ING: from January 25

Santander: starting January 23

Sabadell: starting January 24

Abanca: starting January 27

Bankinter: starting January 22

Any of the pensions that are integrated into Social Security are collected in 14 payments, one for each month longer. two more payments for extra pay. The exception is those that arise from work accidents and occupational diseases since their extra payments are prorated throughout the year.