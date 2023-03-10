Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:13





The new call for direct aid from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for 2023 is now open. Farmers and ranchers can apply from March 1 for this subsidy that corresponds to the first campaign in which the National Strategic Plan of the CAP 2023-2027 is applied. The term is 3 months

The agricultural sector continues to have a discount of 20 euro cents per liter of diesel and other aid created to cover the particularities of these professionals. From March 1 they can submit the single application for direct aid for 2023 until May 31, without the regulations contemplating possible extensions. Once this period has expired, farmers may submit a modification to their application, between June 1 and 15, in which they may indicate the possible changes that have occurred in their planting plan. In any case, if the administrative and monitoring controls detect any erroneous information, farmers and ranchers will be able to adapt their requests until August 31, without suffering any penalty.

As has already been done in previous calls, the single application must be submitted to the competent authority of the autonomous community in which the exploitation or most of its surface is carried out. Those who are engaged in livestock farming must apply for aid in the autonomous community in which the largest number of animals are found. Once aid is awarded, payment can be made in advance. Thus, the Ministry of Agriculture establishes two dates to pay it in the form of an advance: from October 16 and complete the balance from December 1, 2023.

These are all the PAC aids that can be requested in 2023:

1. Decoupled support schemes



– Basic income support for sustainability (ABRS).

– Complementary redistributive aid to income for sustainability.

– Complementary income support for young farmers.

2. Climate and environmental schemes: eco-schemes



– Carbon agriculture and agroecology: Extensive grazing, mowing and biodiversity in the surfaces of Humid Pastures.

– Carbon agriculture and agroecology: Extensive grazing, mowing and biodiversity in the areas of Mediterranean Pastures.

– Carbon agriculture and agroecology: Rotations and no-tillage on rainfed farmland.

– Carbon agriculture and agroecology: Rotations and no-tillage in dry-humid farmland.

– Carbon farming and agroecology: Rotations and no-tillage on irrigated farmland.

– Carbon agriculture: Vegetative covers and inert covers in woody crops on flat land.

– Carbon agriculture: Vegetative covers and inert covers in woody crops on medium-sloping land.

– Carbon agriculture: Vegetative covers and inert covers in woody crops on steep and terraced land.

– Agroecology: Biodiversity spaces in farmland and permanent crops.

3. Specific area aid schemes



– Specific payment for cotton cultivation.

4. Associated income assistance



– Helps the sustainable production of proteins of vegetable origin. protein plan.

– Aid to the sustainable production of rice.

– Aid to the sustainable production of sugar beet.

– Aid for the sustainable production of tomatoes for processing.

– Helps nut producers in areas at risk of desertification.

– Aid for the traditional production of raisins.

– Help for olive groves with specific difficulties and high environmental value.

– Aid for extensive beef cattle farmers.

– Aid for the fattening of calves on the birth farm.

– Aid for the sustainable fattening of calves.

– Aid for the sustainable production of cow’s milk.

– Aid for extensive and semi-extensive sheep and goat meat farmers.

– Aid for the sustainable production of sheep and goat milk.

– Aid for extensive and semi-extensive sheep and goat farmers without pastures at their disposal and who graze areas of stubble, fallows and fruit and vegetable remains.