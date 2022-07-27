The planned call between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and that of China, Xi Jinping, will finally take place on Thursday the 28th, as reported on Wednesday by US media.

The situation in Taiwan and the war in Ukraine will be two of the issues that the leaders will deal with in this telephone exchange, the fifth since Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reminded the press yesterday.

Emphasis will be placed, Kirby said, on security issues and China’s territorial claims.

In that sense, apart from Taiwan, the two leaders will also talk about the South China Seaa region in which it is estimated that 11,000 million barrels of oil are hidden and that the Asian giant is in dispute with Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The other big issue will be the economy, although Kirby said the US probably won’t make a decision before the call on whether or not to continue the tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“He (Biden) wants to make sure that all lines of communication with President Xi are kept open on all issues, even if there are problems,” said Kirby, who defended the importance of both leaders being able to call each other on the phone to talk about “candid” and “direct” way.

The White House has been building expectations for weeks about a phone call between Biden and Xi. In the background, now weighs the possibility that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, travel to Taiwan this summer, something that was advanced by The Financial Times newspaper and that has generated great rejection by the Chinese Government .

Pelosi has not yet officially announced any trip, but the Chinese government has warned that it will respond with “strong measures” if Pelosi visits Taiwan, in what would be the first visit by a US House Speaker to Taiwan since 1997, when Newt Gingrich visited the island.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its greatest military ally in the event of a possible war with China.

