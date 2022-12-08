One of the questions that always appear in all competitions is when the players will be able to clear themselves of yellow cards. Obviously, this rule does not affect if the player in question is expelled or if he has to complete the card cycle. The regulation does not remove sanctions, it only removes the cards that the players have so that if they reach the final they do not have to miss it. Here we explain everything:
First of all, the group stage cards are still valid for the playoffs. In other words, if a player saw a card in the first game of the group stage and saw a yellow card in the round of 16, he would not play in the quarterfinals. He would have to serve the penalty. And even if they see yellow in the quarterfinals they would miss the semifinals. The norm would not remove the sanction. Conclusion: any player who has seen two yellow cards so far in the tournament will miss the next game.
The rule says the following. If a player has only received one yellow so far in the tournament, that card will be withdrawn upon reaching the semi-finals. Therefore, the players who are meeting this requirement will play the semifinals as if they had not received any card. If they only saw a yellow card, they could play the final. Of course, in the event that any player was expelled either for a double yellow card or for a direct red card, he will not be able to participate in the final.
