Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Great Britain is electing a new parliament. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservatives are facing defeat. Overview of the election process and first results.

London – The results of the UK election are expected for Thursday evening. The last polls before the parliamentary election predicted that the ruling Conservatives led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a crushing defeat. The majority of observers recently only asked how large the social democratic Labour Party’s majority in the House of Commons would be, with which their leading candidate Keir Starmer the United Kingdom will likely govern. But the British majority voting system makes a precise prediction complicated.

UK election: Bad results expected for Tories and Sunak

Around 46.5 million Britons are being called upon to elect a new parliament. Since the last general election in 2019, which ended with a victory for the conservative Tories, they have experienced a lot politically: Britain was led by three prime ministers in total and slid into a sustained economic crisis, fuelled by Brexit, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The Tories’ austerity policy was the last straw for many. Even parts of the conservative-leaning tabloid press are now against the Tories. So much for the initial situation. So when on election night will the first post-election polls and election results be available?

Keir Starmer (l.), leader of the Labour Party, and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain, during their TV debate. © dpa/Phil Noble

Results of the UK election this evening: Expert sees “collapse” of the Tories on the horizon

On Thursday evening, the polling stations close at 10 p.m. Once voting has ended, the results of post-election polls can be published, explained British political scientist Michael Thrasher on the television channel SkyNews. Thrasher has already predicted a “collapse” for the Conservatives and Sunak. The latest polls predict a drop from almost 45 to around 20 percent. Labour, on the other hand, is predicted to gain from 32 to around 40 percent. Due to the “first past the post” electoral system, in which the candidate with the most votes is elected, this could lead to a landslide victory for Labour. The Economist magazine estimated Labour’s potential at 329 to 520 of the 632 parliamentary seats. The Tories could therefore slip to 208 to 28 seats.

Labour 329 to 520 Tories 109 Source: The Economist

First results of the UK election: forecast from 10pm on Thursday evening

If these polls match the post-election polls, Thrasher said, then by around eleven o’clock on Thursday evening it would already be relatively clear whether and by how much Labour will win the UK election against the Conservatives. If the pollsters were grossly mistaken, we will have to wait until the first results from constituencies are published. He expects the first constituency results before midnight, Thrasher said. It will probably take until early Friday morning for the last constituencies to be counted. In some constituencies, including those currently held by leading Conservatives from Sunak’s government, this could take until three in the morning.

Revolving door Downing Street: The Tory leadership in the United Kingdom View photo gallery

Issues in the UK election

Speeches by Prime Minister Sunak and his rival Keir Starmer are expected during the election evening. The exact time will probably depend on the clarity of the election results. Starmer has already announced that he will reverse Sunak’s government’s cuts in the social and health systems and invest more in state services. In terms of foreign policy, he wants to return to the EU He has recently remained ambivalent on migration issues. He announced that he would respect the right to asylum, unlike the Tories, but at the same time he wants to “drastically” reduce the number of immigrants. (kb)