When will Xbox first-party games come to Xbox Game Pass Standard? Microsoft did not explain it with the announcement of the remodulation of the service, that is, with the increase in prices and the launch of a band without games on day one. This last one has raised a big question among fans, who have wondered when they will be able to access the new games with their subscription.

Unofficial response

There is no official answer for nowbut journalist Jez Corden spoke to sources inside Xbox and got the coveted information: between 6 and 12 months. Sometimes it will take even longer. In short, Microsoft will proceed by making assessments on a case-by-case basis (a strategy it also follows for multi-platform publications), probably depending on the success of the game or its scope.

Although Microsoft has not communicated these timings, experience tells us that it is likely to be this way, also considering how other video game subscriptions work, such as that of Electronic Arts. We specify that subscribers to the Ultimate tier, which now costs €17.99 per month, will be able to play all the games immediately.

On PC, however, nothing will change. The subscription will go from €9.99 to €11.99 per month, but the game offering will remain unchanged from the past.

The Xbox Game Pass price increase is long overdue, given Microsoft’s acquisitions and stagnant subscriber growth. It’s never fun when it happens, but it’s somewhat inevitable. Plus, Game Pass is still very affordable.