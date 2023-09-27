‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ became one of the most popular series of the anime season, capturing the attention of all lovers of the genre, who did not miss, Saturday after Saturday, each of its episodes. Unfortunately, the second season of the adaptation of the manga ‘Bleach’, written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, is about to end, but it does not want to leave without first offering a quality product to its followers. That is why the end of the delivery will take place in a special broadcast, where the last two chapters will be joined, making a finale of about 1 hour long.

If you don’t want to miss anything from the exciting end of the season that has been planned for us ‘Bleach: TYBW’stay in the following note, where we will tell you all the details you should know prior to its launch.

When is the ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ season 2 finale?

The end of the second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’series directed and produced by Tomohisa Taguchi and Studio Pierrotrespectively, will premiere on Saturday, September 30, 2023. As we mentioned previously, this final episode will consist of the last two chapters, which will be released one after the other, as part of a special and unique transmission to give a worthy end to said installment.

In this way, we will reach the middle of the anime, which is planned to have four seasons, of 13 episodes each. ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ It is the adaptation of the last arc of the manga, so at the end of the series it could be giving a definitive end to the story of Ichigo Kurosaki.

What time does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapters 12 and 13, premiere?

The anime, which began airing on October 11, 2022, It will premiere in Peru at 8.30 am; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 7.30 am

Colombia: 8.30 am

Ecuador: 8.30 am

Venezuela: 9.30 am

Chile: 10.30 am

Argentina: 10.30 am

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch the season finale of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ ONLINE?

The end of the second installment of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will premiere on the platform Star+ in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It is important to note that all the chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in these applications.

The third season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ still has no confirmed premiere date. Photo: Pierrot

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

