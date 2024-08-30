There is exactly one week left until the launch of Astro Bot on PS5 and consequently it shouldn’t be long before the embargo expires international press reviews. But when exactly will it end?
According to gaming journalist and insider Tom Henderson on X, review codes have been sent out and we’ll be able to read critics’ opinions starting from Thursday 5th Septemberwhich is the day before the game’s debut in stores around the world.
