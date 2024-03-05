Besides of bonusanother of the labor benefits included in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) What workers in the Mexican formal sector value most is profit sharing.

And, since you must already be aware of it, you are They are paid during the first half of each year, after the company or employer has submitted their Annual Declaration corresponding to the fiscal year..

By 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Mexican laws on the matter, workers in the Mexican formal sector will have to receive payment corresponding to the profits in the following dates:

First of all, the legal entities, that is, the companies will begin depositing profits to their workers from the first business day of next April until May 31.

Meanwhile, natural persons, that is, employers, begin to deposit this labor right from the first business day of the month of May until June 29.

What happens if you don't get paid your utilities before the deadline?

Now, once the dates for payment of profits by companies and employers to workers have been determined, it is worth asking what happens if this legal benefit is not paid in a timely manner.

Thus, in the event that, as a worker of a company or an employer, you do not receive the amount corresponding to the profits for fiscal year 2023, according to the authorities, you have a whole year, from the deadline for payment, to claim the corresponding deposit from the company or employer.

It is in this way that to properly claim before the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) non-payment of profits corresponding to fiscal year 2023 you must send an email to the address “[email protected]”.

Additionally, in case you do not receive a response when you send the email reporting that you were not paid for the profits of this 2023, you can also Go to the Labor Defense Attorney's Office (PROFEDET), a federal agency where they advise employees on these types of issues..

In this sense, contact can be established with PROFEDET through telephone numbers 01 800 911 7877 and 01 800 717 29 42, or, if you prefer, you can send an email to “[email protected]”Likewise, another option that PROFEDET gives to report non-payment of profits by companies and employers is to go to one of the 50 offices throughout the national territory.