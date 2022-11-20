‘La Coata’, by Javier Senosiain, in one of the rooms of the Noguchi Museum in New York. Nicholas Knight (The Noguchi Museum / ARS)

The Noguchi Museum is a haven of calm and harmony, two elements usually foreign to New York City. The building and garden that houses the sculpture collection of the artist Isamu Noguchi, far from the fashionable cultural circuits, has been the place chosen for one of the most exquisite exhibitions of the season in the Big Apple, on the legacy of four architects and Mexican urban planners, pioneers of organic architecture. With a title as suggestive as praise of the caves, the exhibition, open until February 26, brings together the main projects by Carlos Lazo, Mathias Goeritz, Juan O’Gorman and Javier Senosiain, the only survivor of the group of magnificent artists who radically transformed the vision of architecture in the mid-20th century and urbanism in Mexico, freeing it from foreign influences and anchoring it to the land. The four of them were pioneers in imbricating the environment in their creations, and vice versa, in an exercise in eco-urbanism, or bio-architecture, that was decades ahead of the concerns of their epigones.

Lazo, Goeritz -of German origin, based and nationalized in Mexico-, O’Gorman and Senosiain were also artists and, even more, creators of spaces, with a social dimension of architecture and urbanism that included many of its manifestations: of social housing to the atomic shelter concealed in the earth like a mole. Models of their works, some of them unpublished, attest to their interest in the structure and habitability of the caves under the rubric of that organic architecture that they helped to define. The landscape of his creations is a fascinating vision with echoes of the Garden of delights del Bosco or the labyrinth of Bomarzo, and could well have inspired the sets imagined by Tim Burton. A formidable serpent -a mythical figure of the Aztecs- covered with bright red tesserae coils up in one of the rooms of the Noguchi like the temptation of Eden that once was the earth.

The selection of works by these four magnificent museums temporarily turns the Noguchi museum into an underground environment as a metaphor to reassess the place of the human being in the world, its dimension in nature, in visions that are premonitory of the drift of the planet due to global warming. . The main works are a model of The experimental museum El Eco (1953) by Mathias Goeritz, as an avatar of the future; the O’Gorman lava cave-house in Pedregal (Mexico DF); Lazo’s ultra-modern social housing project Civilized Caves, which includes his design for a cave-house “from the atomic age” (from 1948, at the dawn of the Cold War) in Lomas de Chapultepec, also in the Mexican capital, and the Organic House (1984) by Senosiain in Naucalpan (State of Juárez). All of them are examples of the adaptation of natural structures to modern life and of how humanity can reconnect with the primordial fullness of living in harmony with nature.

Untitled works from the series ‘Open Mind and Empty Head’ (1950), by Mathias Goeritz. Nicholas Knight (The Noguchi Museum / ARS)

Seen in perspective, the works of the four Mexican artists question them like a message in a bottle: their vision of the environment -that is, of the relationship between man and nature, and vice versa- has never been as relevant as now, when the climate crisis it speeds up. But it is also a journey through the history of Mexico.

Ricardo Martínez Haro, an art consultant from whom the idea for the show arose, wanted to pay homage “in life” to Senosiain, the only living one of the four. “I have always considered that recognitions must be made while alive. In Mexico in particular, we have something that malinchismo tell them, which is that recognition has to come from abroad for them to value you, [máxime] as it is an unusual type of architecture and with the lack of visual education that exists”.

The sample was projected two years ago, but the pandemic delayed the plans. “The assembly was not laborious because the relationship between the four represented artists is absolutely fluid and organic,” adds the consultant. An exhibition in Mexico was recently dedicated to Gorman, but other works in the New York show are unpublished, such as a couple of models that required several months of work. The work and the legacy of the four creators have another common thread: their links with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where they taught or created a school.

The dimension of his works goes beyond the artistic. “Carlos Lazo was Minister of Communications and Transportation and was the youngest in the cabinet. At some point it was mentioned that he was presidential, in a time of the few economic booms in Mexico, the stabilizing development that they call him, after the war and [gracias a] oil profits. So Lazo got on the plane every Saturday and from above he began to plan, to plan roads, viaducts, ”explains Martínez Haro. He had a panoramic vision to develop infrastructure, “which is something that Mexico City and the country in general lack. In Mexico there are very few examples of urbanism and [el campus de] the National University that he planned is one of them. Those were the beginnings of urbanism in Mexico”. In 1950, under the presidency of Miguel Alemán, Lazo undertook the construction project of the most important university city in Latin America, in which he spent two years.

From social housing to the atomic shelter

The traces of the original resound in the work of all of them, and at the same time they gave birth to a vernacular avant-garde, increasingly detached from European or American influences, despite the fact that Lazo had been trained in its neighbor to the north. De Lazo can see in the Noguchi a raised model of the House-Cave of the Atomic Era, which took advantage of a cenote, and his designs for the Cuevas Civilizadas project, a set of 110 abandoned houses excavated in a canyon in a DF neighborhood after the death of the artist in a plane crash. It was a progressive, social project.

Model for the construction of the ‘Cave-House’ by O’Gorman (1948-1954). Nicholas Knight (The Noguchi Museum / ARS)

Goeritz, a German who immigrated to Mexico in 1949, created a movement called Altamira to embrace and explore the trend toward primitivism in postwar art. A sculptor and painter, as well as an urban planning theoretician, he was the author of the Emotional Architecture Manifestothe declaration of intent behind the Museo Experimental el Eco.

Javier Senosiain (1948) was a student of Goeritz and has continued his work, propping up the principles of organic architecture and, one step further, bio-architecture. He led by example: his own home, the beautiful organic house, from 1985 -which can be visited by appointment-, has become an archetype of the possibilities that a cave contains. The Noguchi exhibition presents a detailed model of another of his works, Quetzalcoatl’s Nest, developed between 1998 and 2007 in Naucalpan. Oneiric elements are mixed with nature and distant Gaudí echoes, without missing the well-known serpentine. the coatacovered with red mosaics, is the sculpture of a snake that is also offered as a bench to rest on.

A good part of his creations have been lost from Juan O’Gorman’s dystopian inventiveness, starting with his cave-house (1948-1954), which was partially destroyed at the end of the sixties. In his orthodox functionalist beginnings, the painter O’Gorman -the last representative of the great school of Mexican muralists- soon drifted towards organic architecture. He designed schools and houses, including that of Diego Rivera (1931). The project he carried out for the Central Library of the University City (1949-1951) is inscribed in this line, surrounded by a gigantic mural of multicolored stones that reviews the history of national culture (1952).

Dakin Hart, senior curator of the Noguchi Museum, describes the work of these four “makers of modern Mexico” as “visionary projects” in which the imagination of Le Corbusier and Gaudí revives. “From urban planning to the recreation of contemporary myths, his work aspires to temporarily turn the museum into a kind of underground environment.”

