Actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the news ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, we all know that Ankita is spending a lot of her time on social media these days. In such a situation, his pictures and videos are viral. Now another new video of Ankita is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which Ankita is saying that she vents all her anger on Sushant Singh Rajput.

Let us tell you that this old video of Ankita Lokhande is being well liked on social media. In this video, Ankita is talking to Shekhar Suman. When Shekhar asked Ankita Lokhande, ‘What do you do when you get angry?’ On this question of Shekhar, Ankita said- ‘To tell the truth, I take out all my anger on Sushant’. Not only this, Ankita is also talking about her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s wedding in this video. In this video, Ankita is saying- ‘Next year we will get married. Our sacred relationship is very strong.

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and since then there is a lot of discussion about this case. Recently, the case of drugs has become bigger in Sushant’s case. Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) and her brother Shevik have already been detained for drugs. Now the names of many big celebrities of Bollywood have also come up. Today, NCB will interrogate Deepika Padukon, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in this case. Rakul Preet Singh has also been questioned before.