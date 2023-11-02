Luca Telese gives a merciless portrait of him somewhere between the suburban cowboy and the alternative hipster





The story concerning Andrea Giambruno continue to hold sway.

Last October 30th, therefore at the beginning of the week, Meloni’s ex-partner returned to work at Mediaset but no longer in video but in a position that takes him back to the beginning of his career as the author of the program “Diario del giorno” (TG4) .

The story is tending to normalize but some Halloween spirits may still not have returned to the darkness and played tricks on him.

Meanwhile, some points still remain unclear. The inventor of the brilliant satirical news programme, Antonio Ricci, continues to say that the whole affair is his own making and that the leaders of Mediaset they have nothing to do with it and this is by virtue of his well-known contractual freedom signed already at the time of Silvio Berlusconi. Objectively, this statement leaves many doubts not only for public opinion but also and above all for Fratelli d’Italia and in particular for the Honorable Tommaso Foti who did not hesitate to express them in an interview.

Because one of the two: either the “Independent Republic of Riccistan” or the author acted on company input.

So if we know the “murderer” of poor Giambruno, we don’t know the real motive.

In fact, if Ricci was right, the motive would be personal, with the inventor of “Striscia” who after having seen his glorification on “Chi” would have decided to intervene to stamp out his hagiographic cult.

If he was right instead Foti, FdI and Melonithe instigator would be very high, perhaps very high, in the Olympus of Cologno Monzese and here politics would come into play in a “low frequency” war between the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia.

It must be said that Ricci, after having served the “rich summer fishing” made with the two off the air, he said that he had run out of supplies in the fridge and therefore that no other courses were to be expected, this was to silence rumors of possible other “little gifts” lurking which worried the President of the Council, in this period particularly targeted by fate, given the phone call from an elusive “President of the African Union Commission” which turned out to be a joke by two Russian comedians.

It must be said, to be fair, that the only one to administer the Justice Ricci seems to have remained in Italy but, as a sadistic showman, he glimpsed another possible torpedo by saying:

“Meloni and Giambruno? If he talks, a mess will come out”. What does it mean? Or as those who have studied say: “what do you want to say?”. Perhaps the handsome man is also cunning and has other strings to his bow?

In the meantime, Luca Telese also spoke and gave a merciless portrait of him somewhere between the suburban cowboy and the alternative hipster.

“Giambruno? He worked with me, in the editorial office, when I hosted The Matrix. He already had a quiff, he walked around with splendid Camperos boots and he was also a democratic voter, of the Democratic Party”, the journalist ruthlessly blurted out in an interview with “Un Giorno da Pecora”, on Rai Radio 1.

And then again, referring to one of his interviews from 2016:

“Yes, he was a radical libertarian and anti-prohibitionist, which was shocking Brothers of Italy. Then of course opinions can change over time.”

It was well known that Giambruno voted for the Democratic Party (and also for the Ulivo) and immediately after the victory of the centre-right the thing aroused a certain curiosity but over time the former comrade of the Melons he denied that he had ever voted for the Democratic Party and also his social “openness”.

In short, let’s say that Giambruno having smelled the air, he quickly became more in tune with the image of a conservative first gentleman. The fact remains that after the torpedo of “Striscia” only wrecks float, proving that what the film “Fifth Kane” said, winning four Oscars, was true and Antonio Ricci increasingly resembles the deadly Howard Beale, the protagonist.

