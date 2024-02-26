Baza: Navalny may be buried at Borisov Cemetery in Moscow on February 29

In Moscow they began to prepare for the funeral of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia), he can be buried at the Borisov cemetery in the capital on February 29. The possible place and date of the funeral became known to the publication Baza.

Telegram channel Shot addsthat Navalny could also be buried at Troekurovskoye or Khovanskoye cemeteries.

A video allegedly filmed on the night of February 25 has been published. It shows a tractor clearing snow in the parking lot near the Borisovsky cemetery. It is also reported that the area was cleared of cars and was patrolled by police. This may be related to funeral preparations.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had nothing to do with the issue of releasing the body of Alexei Navalny to his relatives and could not exert pressure in this situation.