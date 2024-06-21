RAdamel Falcao García and his signing for Millonarios are the news of the year as far as the Colombian league is concerned. El Tigre will arrive with a 6-month contract that can be extended as the set objectives are met.

Both fans and rivals of Millonarios are eager to know the date on which Tigre will make his debut with the capital team’s jersey. The figure that Falcao represents for Colombia makes the expectation to see him play even greater.

In an interview with different media, the forward spoke about his signing and his future in the Bogotá team. In addition to his visible excitement at getting to play in the Colombian league, the forward referred to different topics about joining the team and how his arrival in Bogotá would take place.

Falcao García and his arrival at Millonarios. Photo:EL TIEMPO and Rayo Vallecano

“I did not experience the atmosphere that exists in Tolima, in Barranquilla with Junior, in Cali with América, etc. I only saw it on TV and now the fact of experiencing it excites me and I already want the games to begin” he declared for Caracol Radio

When will Falcao play for the first time with Millonarios?

Everything seems to indicate that the expected debut will not be in Colombia, but rather that he will play his first game with the blue shirt against an old acquaintance. On July 9, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, home of River Plate, a friendly will be played between the local team and Millonarios.

Falcao, to Millionaires. Photo:EFE and Millionaires

The forward, when asked about this in the W, could not keep his expectations for the match that would mark the beginning of his time as a player for the Albiazul team against a team so important for his football career. “It seems like everything had been organized, but it turned out perfect. “I never imagined that my first game with Millonarios was going to be against River at the Monumental.”declared to journalist Julio Sánchez Cristo.

The first game in the League would be as a visitor

Tigre’s first match in an official match would not be in El Campín. Millonarios begins the second half of the League as a visitor against Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot.

Radamel Falcao García Photo:César Melgarejo / El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejoa – FCF

It will not be until the second date that Falcao can play in his team’s stadium and make his official presentation to the fans. However, it will also depend on the Technical Director’s willingness to take it into account for the match against the current champion: Atlético Bucaramanga.