Julia Ituma’s mother disputes the deletion of data from her daughter’s phone: meanwhile, the athlete’s coffin has arrived in Italy

The funeral of Julia Ituma, the 18-year-old volleyball player who died on April 13 after falling from the window of her room in the Istanbul hotel where she was staying with her team, will be held on Tuesday in Milan. Meanwhile, the investigations by the Turkish authorities are continuing, trying to shed light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Days go by, but the ache and the dismay for what happened in Istanbul in the early morning hours of last April 13 remains and indeed grows more and more.

No one can explain why such a young, serious girl, a lover of life and sport, with a bright future aheadwas able to make such a striking and definitive gesture, which put an end to his life.

Above all, it is his mother Elizabeth who does not give peace and wants answers, who in recent days has flown in Türkiye together with his sister to see for himself.

Too many things that they don’t come back in your opinion. Starting from the fact that she had heard from her daughter a few hours before her and everything seemed serene to her.

Now what troubles Julia Ituma’s mother the most is the fact that the Turkish authorities have deleted all data from the athlete’s mobile phone.

The same authorities explained that it was a passage of practice and that at the end of the investigation everything will be returned to the family.

Julia Ituma’s body returned to Italy

What has been returned in the meantime, after the autopsy, is the body of Julia, who landed at Milan airport yesterday morning and then transferred to a funeral home in the Lombard capital.

The funeral, as it has been learned in the past few hours, will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday 18 April, in the parish of St Philip Neri in Milan.

Don Ivan Bellini he explained why the funeral will be held in his parish, despite Julia’s family living in another area. And this is due to the fact that Ituma has spent several years in the context of the parish, in which her Polisportiva is inserted.

Having recently arrived at that church, the pastor has never known Julia personally, but he has heard several times about her history of integration in Italy of this beautiful family.