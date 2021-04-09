After a successful first installment, Luis Miguel’s series is about to premiere its second season online. In this new project, we will discover more deeply the life of the ‘Sun of Mexico’.

Get to know the trailer, synopsis and all the details of the fiction that hopes to become one of the most acclaimed of 2021.

When does Luis Miguel, series 2, premiere?

In the trailer shared by Netflix In social networks it was confirmed that the new episodes of Luis Miguel 2 will be available from April 18, 2021 .

Where to watch Luis Miguel, series 2 online?

The series will be available on the Netflix virtual platform. Also, the sequel will have a total of 8 chapters that will be released every Sunday from 7:00 pm.

How to watch Luis Miguel, series 2 for free on Netflix?

To watch the second season of Luis Miguel online, it is necessary to create an account on the Netflix platform. The service offers a basic plan of S / 24.90 a month.

However, the streaming giant also grants one month free of your content for users who sign up for your website for the first time.

What is known about Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series?

According to Diego Boneta in an interview in Mexico, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said the actor.

As for the plot, the series should give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 2, the plot was closed with the singer receiving more details about her from the hand of his manager, this in the middle of the death of his father who did not want to tell him where he is.

It is expected that in the course of the weeks more information will be given about the long-awaited Netflix program.

Trailer of Luis Miguel, series 2