The wait for ‘Bigg Boss’ fans finally ended. Bigg Boss 14 is going to start on Colors Channel from October 3. It will have its grand premiere on Saturday. Like every other time, Salman Khan will host it again. This reality show is more spicy and entertaining than the last time. This time too, it is expected to be more bang. This season of Bigg Boss among Corona is also in discussion due to its luxury home. Bigg Boss’ house has given many such facilities, which were never before.

When and where to watch ‘Bigg Boss 14’

‘Bigg Boss’ fans will be able to watch its 14th season from October 3. It will have its grand premiere today. It will telecast daily on Colors Channel at 10.30 pm. Will be able to watch it on weekends at 9 pm.

If you miss at night …

If for some reason you miss an episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ at night, then you can watch it at 2 pm and 12 pm late the next day.

Bigg Boss 14 House Pics: This time inside the house, theaters, spa and more …

Will be able to watch live online for the first time

This time viewers can watch it on Voot Select before being telecasted on ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Colors channel. For this, subscription of Voot Select will have to be taken. The episode can also be seen on Voot.com before the telecast. The next day after telecast, the episode can be seen for free on Voot.

These participants can be seen

Bigg Boss Makers have not opened all their cards, yet the names of John Kumar Sanu, Pavithra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmine Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani and Aijaz Khan are confirmed in this season. At the same time, the talk of Rabina Dilac and Abhinav Shukla is also being revealed.

In Bigg Boss 14, if a contestant happened to Corona, the makers have also prepared for it