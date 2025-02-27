In 2020, Netflix premiered 52 original titles, between series and films. And, since then, the figure has not stopped growing at every year. The 2025 season takes its first steps with the hope of having another phenomenon in the pocket of the makers of My stuffed reindeer. Toxic citywhose four chapters are released in Netflix Spain this February 27is one of the first candidates for success.

Toxic cityas My stuffed reindeercomes from the United Kingdom. And, like her, she is freely based on a real case. There are the comparisons between both titles, original productions of Netflix, since Toxic city It is an environmental drama in the tradition of Dark waters either Civil action.

What is ‘toxic city’ about?

This miniseries is developed in East Midlands, where the discharge of toxic waste puts the population. The case that adapts Toxic city It was known as The case of Corby toxic wastename of the company responsible for the spill. However, the company popularized another denomination, much more cinematographic: the case of the British Erin Brockovich.

Toxic city It follows three mothers, who get up against the Corby company by repairing that the ratio of genetic diseases in their county is much higher than in neighboring territories. As soon as they begin to investigate, they discover that newborns in East Midlands triple the possibilities of suffering a genetic defect with respect to the rest of the United Kingdom.

Who acts in ‘Toxic City’?

Two great actors redouble the interest of this Netflix miniseries: Jodie WhittakerTenth Dr. Who of the series; And above all, Robert Carlyleprotagonist of Full monkey (In a role that resumed last year, for the series that extended the film) and secondary memorable in Trainspotting. For Robert Carlyle, this is his first original title with Netflix.

In Toxic cityintervenes such as Rory Kinnear also intervene (Frankenstein’s monster in Penny Dreadful), Brendan Coyle (one of the protagonists of Downton Abbey) and Joe Dempiewhom we had barely seen from the battle of the long night: in Game of Thrones, Dempie embodied the bastard son of King Robert, the blacksmith Gendry Baratheon.

Jack Thorne (Skins, The Virtues either This is England’68) takes care of the script of Toxic citywhose direction falls on an expert in prestigious series: Minkie Spiro, who has shot to Downton Abbey, Better Call Saul either The conjure against America.





