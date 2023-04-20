This month of April will be the favorite for all the enthusiasts of seeing life phenomena that rarely happen in life, that is precisely the solar eclipses that captivate the human eye so much. If you want to be one of the lucky ones to take a look, we share information about whether it will be possible to appreciate the event in this country.

As commented by the POTthe solar eclipse known as hybrid will happen on the night of this Thursday April 20th. And unfortunately it will not be possible to see it at least in Mexico. This is the list of countries that will witness it:

– Papua

– Australia

– Indonesian

– New Guinea

– New Zealand

However, all is not lost for MexicoGiven that the POT will have a special transmission in which it will be possible to take a look at it through a screen. In addition, it is estimated that in October there will now be an opportunity to see it in the flesh. And in fact, the best states to be able to witness it will be:

– Calakmul

–Chetumal

– South of Campeche

Via: no more

Editor’s note: Wow, these phenomena occur infrequently, so it is worth taking the time to see them for a while at least. Better, acquire a telescope and thus enjoy in the best way.