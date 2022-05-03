When and where to see the Giro d’Italia 2022?

Alejandro Valverde and the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa, recent winner of the Vuelta a Asturias, They will be the leaders of Movistar in the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia that begins next Friday in Budapest.

In this edition The Giro will pass its first three stages through Hungary and will begin on Friday 6 with a finish in Visegrád, with 5 km at a 5 percent gradient.

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: the Colombian cyclists who will compete in the race)

On Saturday the 7th, what would otherwise be the opening time trial will be held, but this time it is timed on the second day, barely 9 km in Budapest, but with a steep slope

mile to 6 percent on arrival.

A finish line for sprinters at Lake Balaton will close the Magyar tour on Sunday 8.

In Colombia, the competition can be followed on television by DirecTV and Canal Caracol.

It may interest you: (

EFE