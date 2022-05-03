Tuesday, May 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

When and where to see the Giro d’Italia 2022?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Damiano Caruso

Damiano Caruso Tour of Italy 2021

Damiano Caruso Tour of Italy 2021

The race will start next Friday in Hungary.

Alejandro Valverde and the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa, recent winner of the Vuelta a Asturias, They will be the leaders of Movistar in the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia that begins next Friday in Budapest.

In this edition The Giro will pass its first three stages through Hungary and will begin on Friday 6 with a finish in Visegrád, with 5 km at a 5 percent gradient.

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: the Colombian cyclists who will compete in the race)

On Saturday the 7th, what would otherwise be the opening time trial will be held, but this time it is timed on the second day, barely 9 km in Budapest, but with a steep slope
mile to 6 percent on arrival.

A finish line for sprinters at Lake Balaton will close the Magyar tour on Sunday 8.

In Colombia, the competition can be followed on television by DirecTV and Canal Caracol.

It may interest you: (

See also  Lazio, howling from the stands for Walace. The suspended falconer returns for the Roman salute

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Giro #dItalia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

USA: Joe Biden warns that he will 'respond' if the Court strikes down abortion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.