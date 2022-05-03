When and where to see the Giro d’Italia 2022?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Damiano Caruso Tour of Italy 2021
Damiano Caruso Tour of Italy 2021
The race will start next Friday in Hungary.
May 03, 2022, 10:27 AM
Alejandro Valverde and the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa, recent winner of the Vuelta a Asturias, They will be the leaders of Movistar in the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia that begins next Friday in Budapest.
In this edition The Giro will pass its first three stages through Hungary and will begin on Friday 6 with a finish in Visegrád, with 5 km at a 5 percent gradient.
On Saturday the 7th, what would otherwise be the opening time trial will be held, but this time it is timed on the second day, barely 9 km in Budapest, but with a steep slope
mile to 6 percent on arrival.
A finish line for sprinters at Lake Balaton will close the Magyar tour on Sunday 8.
In Colombia, the competition can be followed on television by DirecTV and Canal Caracol.
EFE
May 03, 2022, 10:27 AM
#Giro #dItalia
