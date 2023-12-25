Those who enjoy the spectacles that nature and the sky give us should know that this December 25th the last full moon of the year known as Cold Moon that can be enjoyed as a last Christmas gift.

Something that makes this Moon striking is that during the month of December the position of the Earth allows our natural satellite to shine for longer in the sky, as it is noticeable from the moment it appears on the horizon, unlike other situations throughout the month. of the year.

The Cold Moon is the full Moon that occurs just after the winter solstice, so it occurs when winter night temperatures are longer and colder. In fact, in the United States its arrival marks the beginning of the coldest season.

According to information from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Cold Moon will begin to appear tonight, but will peak at 7:33 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday and will be seen as a full Moon until Thursday morning in most of the United States.

The great advantage of this type of phenomenon is that you do not need any type of special equipment to observe it, just a clear sky and wait for the arrival of night. Although, if you want to appreciate it more fully, it is best to find an area without light pollution.

The cold Moon will be the last of the year.

What is the cold Moon?

The last full moon of the year is known as the cold moon. thanks to the Mohawk culture who decided to name it that way due to the low temperatures associated with the arrival of astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere, according to information from Farmer's Almanac.

This phenomenon is also known as the Long Night Moon. The reason is that after the winter solstice the nights are longer, so the full Moon can be observed in the sky for longer.