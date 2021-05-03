Netflix continues with the production of famous biopics. The streaming giant is a few hours away from releasing the second part of Selena: the series, whose story is based on the life of the late singer Selena Quintanilla.

When does the second season of the Selena series premiere?

Netflix confirmed that the second part of the production will arrive on its platform on May 4, 2021. Selena: The Series, Part 2 stars actress Christian Serratos, and will bring together a talented cast, which includes Gabriel Chavarría, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzáles and Seidy López.

Season Two Trailer

What will happen in the second season of the Selena series?

In the new stage of the bioseries, we will see the singer at the peak of her career, her marriage to Chris Pérez, the problems with her family and her relationship with Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who ended her life in 1995.

Who are the actors of the second season?

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla

Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla Jr

Seidy López as Marcella Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarría as AB Quintanilla

Noemí González as Suzette Quintanilla

Julio Macías as Pete Astudillo

Jesse Posey as Chris Pérez

Hunter Reese Peña as Ricky Vela

Natasha Pérez as Yolanda Saldivar

At what time and where to see the complete chapters?

The first episode of the second part of the Selena series will premiere this Tuesday, May 4 through Netflix.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19)