The first images of what it looks like have already been released Belinda in 'Who Killed Him?', the series that talks about the life and death of Paco Staley and in which Diego Boneta also participates as an actor.

In 'Who Killed Him?', Belinda plays the model Paola Durante, who was in prison accused of being an alleged accomplice in the murder of Paco Stanley, who was murdered in June 1999 in Mexico City.

The singers and actors Belinda and Diego Boneta star 'Who killed him?', series not authorized by the family of the television presenter, who was 56 years old on the day of his death and enjoyed the affection of the public and total success on television and theater thanks to his work and talent as an actor and presenter.

Belinda characterized as the model Paola Durante for the Paco Stanley series. Capture X @igoncapop

The series Who Killed Him?, with Belinda and Diego Boneta, will premiere in the coming months on the Prime Video platform, Meanwhile, Quien magazine reveals what Belinda looks like in her interpretation Paola Duranteto Diego Boneta like Jorge Gil, Luis Gerardo Mendez as Mario Bezares and Roberto Duarte in his impersonation of Paco Stanley.

Let us remember that Paola Durante and Mario Bezares were arrested and imprisoned for his alleged participation in the murder of Paco Stanley, but the authorities could not prove him and they regained their freedom.

In this project of Prime Videothe musician Cha, bassist of the groups Fobia and Moderato, also participates, as he plays the late Benito Castro, who was one of the closest friends of Paco Stanley.

