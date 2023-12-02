One more season of Major League Soccer (MLS) is about to end. This Saturday, December 2, the two Conference finals will take place that will define the grand final of the American tournament.
The Eastern Conference final will be played by Cincinnati FC and Columbus Crew. The Orange and Blue finished first in their conference with 69 points and beat Philadelphia Union in the semifinals to advance to this round.
Columbus Crew, for its part, finished in third place in the conference with 57 points and to advance to this round they had to beat Orlando City in the conference semifinals.
These two teams will define the first MLS finalist this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
LAFC and Houston Dynamo will star in the Western Conference final. The Los Angeles team finished in third place in its conference with 52 points and advanced to the final after defeating the Seattle Sounders in the conference semifinals.
The Dynamo, for its part, finished in fourth position in the table, with 51 points and reached the conference final after beating Sporting Kansas City.
This Saturday, both teams will meet at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and will define the second MLS finalist.
The MLS grand final will be played next Saturday, December 9. The venue of the match will be defined according to the teams that manage to qualify for the final.
The right to be home in the MLS Cup is determined by the position in which the teams finish in the Supporters Shield.
FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew are the two teams that have added the most points in the season of the four remaining teams in the fight for the title, so the grand final will be played in the state of Ohio, it only remains to be determined if at TQL Stadium or Lower.com Field.
