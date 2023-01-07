The Ministry of Health (SEDESA)through the Public Health Services of Mexico City, announced that as of Monday, January 9, girls and boys with 5 years of age in December and January, will be able to go for their first dose against COVID-19 with the biological Pfizer in its pediatric presentation.

Said vaccination day will be extended until January 31 in any of the 230 Health Centers from 08:30 to 15:00, to which they must attend in the company of the father, mother or guardian in charge of the minor. age; the locations can be consulted on the page: https://www.salud.cdmx.gob.mx/unidades-medicas/centros-de-salud

What should I bring for the vaccine?

To receive the biological, it is recommended to bring the downloadable file from the site https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php printed and pre-filled, as well as an ID; It is no longer necessary to go to a center located in the same town hall as the address.

Likewise, SEDESA also invited mothers and fathers and/or guardians to complete the scheme against COVID-19 for children between the ages of 5 and 11 who received their first dose of the Pfizer biological in its pediatric presentation more than 21 days ago.

It is also important that the population aged 18 and over, who are more than four months old from their last dose, go for a booster with the biological Abdala, as part of the booster given the recent rise in the number of infections.