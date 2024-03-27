With the arrivals of Canada and Costa Rica, this is how the groups for the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ were formed 🤩 pic.twitter.com/L94oFbMuQ3 — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) March 24, 2024

The two best teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will be eliminated until the grand final, where two teams will enter. We review details about that defining meeting.

The FINAL of the Copa América 2024 will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in MIAMI.

It is a multi-sports stadium located in the American suburb of Miami Gardens, north of Miami, Florida.