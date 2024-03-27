There is less and less left until the Copa América 2024, which will begin in mid-June of this 2024 and will end in mid-July, lasting almost a month.
The group draw took place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in the city of Miami, United States, where the selection Argentina he met the three rivals of his group in the search to retain the champion title that he managed to win at the Maracaná, against Brazil: he will face Canada, Peru and Chile. The rest of the groups were also sealed, in this way:
The 6 invited CONCACAF teams will participate: Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and the United States, plus the CONMEBOL teams Argentina (current champion), Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia , for a total of 16 participants.
The two best teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will be eliminated until the grand final, where two teams will enter. We review details about that defining meeting.
The grand final of the Copa América will be Sunday, July 14, 2024with schedule and arbitration to be confirmed.
The final of the Copa América 2024 will be in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The stadium has a capacity for 65,326 spectators, and was inaugurated on August 16, 1987.
It is a multi-sports stadium located in the American suburb of Miami Gardens, north of Miami, Florida., where there will be other commitments before the final, such as Argentina vs. Peru, on June 29, for the group stage of the competition.
