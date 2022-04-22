Home page politics

Of: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

The 9-euro ticket is intended to attract Germans to the bus and train. The starting signal for the offer from the 2022 relief package will be given in June. How does it work?

Berlin – cheap offer for the summer: the federal government wants German motorists to have one just in time for the holiday season 9 euro ticket encourage people to switch to buses and trains. From June 1st, the discount campaign from the Relief package 2022 start. Baden-Württemberg’s Transport Minister Winfried Hermann (Greens) was certain that the federal states would do everything possible to implement the measure despite all the difficulties. But which bus and which train can you use? And where can I buy the ticket? There are still many questions for customers in local public transport (ÖPNV) and regional transport. But here are the answers.

Relief package 2022: Government grants Germans a 9-euro ticket for local public transport (ÖPNV)

That 9 euro ticket for bus and train is a central component of the 2022 relief package with which the Federal Government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) reacted to the increased energy costs for petrol and diesel. Prices had already come under enormous pressure at the turn of the year. In addition, the Ukraine crisis then for another price surge, which is now putting an enormous strain on many households in Germany. Low earners in particular feel the effects at the petrol pump, but also at the supermarket checkout. In order to free commuters from cost pressure, at least temporarily, the 9-euro ticket is now being introduced.

When is the 9-euro ticket for bus and train valid?

The introduction was originally planned for May. But because the legislative package still has to clear the parliamentary hurdles in the Bundestag and Bundesrat, the start date has been delayed, as has been the case with the 300 euros energy flat rate and the Tank discount for diesel and petrol. According to finance minister Christian Lindner (FDP), the implementation should definitely have taken place from June 2022. Then the ticket for bus and train can be purchased for three months, i.e. also in July and August – which is why transport experts expect that many holidaymakers will also use the offer for their summer trip across Germany.

Will the 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package motivate Germans to switch to buses and trains? © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

The ticket is always valid for the entire month, but then ends automatically. In other words: If you buy the 9-euro ticket in June, it is valid for the whole of June, and you have to buy a new one in July. If you want to use the offer for the entire three months, you end up paying 27 euros – significantly less than usual for monthly tickets.

Where is the 9 euro ticket valid? Whether IC, EC or ICE – can you use all Deutsche Bahn trains with it?

After a debate between the federal and state governments, 9 euro monthly ticket now apply nationwide. The ticket is valid for all local public transport (ÖPNV), i.e. for buses, trams or underground trains as well as regional transport. The validity does not end at the national borders. For example, if you take the regional express from Hamburg to Berlin despite the transfer marathon, you can also get on the tram in the capital. But: ICE, IC and EC – i.e. the long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn – are not included in the 9-euro offer.

How and where can I buy the 9 euro ticket?

According to the information, the sale of the cheap tickets should primarily run through the local companies. The 9-euro tickets will be available online or via the Deutsche Bahn Navigator app and at the counter. In addition to the customer centers, it can also be purchased from ticket machines, contrary to initial information. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) only ruled that out two weeks ago because he thought the effort for the regional providers was too great. But it is now clear that Transport companies such as the HVV in Hamburg are able to do this without any problems. According to information from the dpa news agency, it should also be possible to purchase the ticket in advance in May.

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your surroundings, Germany and the world – register now for free!

Overall, the extraordinary campaign will be offered in the summer months of June, July and August – what happens after that remains to be seen. “The campaign should not remain a flash in the pan,” says Oliver Wolff, Managing Director of the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV).

What applies to subscription customers and their season tickets? Will they have advantages despite the 9 euro ticket?

While the advantages of the cheap offer are obvious for new customers, many existing customers ask themselves the question: What happens to my existing monthly pass. The offer should be credited to monthly tickets in the annual subscription, it was said again and again. The regional transport companies should ensure that customers can easily receive a bill for the three months. However, so far many subscription customers have enjoyed small benefits. For example, they can take their partner or children with them free of charge at weekends or on public holidays. According to the information, this should continue to be possible, but the regional providers have to regulate it themselves.

Is there criticism of the 9-euro ticket?

Basically, the 9-euro ticket bumps into the politics to much approval. However, some voices warn that it takes more staying power to persuade people to switch from road to rail in the long term. “The campaign should not remain a flash in the pan,” demanded Oliver Wolff, general manager of the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) last week in Berlin. And the Pro Bahn passenger association also noted that accompanying measures were needed. Full trains threatened in the three months of June, July and August. This can act as a deterrent, especially for new customers. If the federal government is serious, then it should make more money available so that the railways can provide additional capacity, the association said in a statement. So far, the discount campaign has cost up to 2.5 billion euros.

Apart from the 9-euro ticket: what else is the federal government planning in the 2022 relief package?

The 9-euro ticket is just one of many individual measures with which the federal government wants to cushion the rise in energy costs for Germans as a result of the Ukraine crisis. In addition to the cheap offer for buses and trains, the Scholz coalition is also planning to introduce one Energy fee of 300 euros for all workers, one child bonusa Subsidy for Hartz IV recipients as well as one tank discount. * kreiszeitung.de and 24hamburg.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.