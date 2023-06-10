Home page World

The NATO exercise Air Defender 23 takes place over twelve days over Europe. Up to 10,000 participants from 25 nations fly with the Bundeswehr exercise.

Frankfurt – During the Air Defender 23 exercise, 25 NATO countries practice air operations with allied forces. Air Defender 23 is considered the largest air force deployment exercise in NATO’s history.

What is the goal of Air Defender 23?

During the NATO exercise Air Defender 23, air operations are to be practiced with allied air forces. In particular, it is about optimizing and expanding the cooperation between the participating nations. “We want to show that we have good technology, that we want to prevent wars and that we are ready,” said US Ambassador Amy Gutmann at a press conference. The Bundeswehr exercise is not directed against anyone, since NATO is a defensive alliance.

When does Air Defender 23 take place?

The NATO exercise Air Defender 2023 will take place from June 12 to 23, 2023. Air Defender was initiated by Germany in 2018. For this reason, the exercise is taking place under German leadership. Flight times are based on locations. Flights will take place over the east training area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The south practice room is reserved between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the north practice room from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Which nations are participating in Air Defender 23?

A total of 25 nations are taking part in the NATO exercise. Joint reaction capabilities of the air forces in crisis situations are trained. 250 aircraft from these 25 nations will fly the exercise. 100 aircraft come from US states and are sent to Europe. Almost 10,000 soldiers are taking part in Air Defender 23.

In June, the NATO exercise Air Defender 23 takes place primarily over Germany.

The nations participating in the NATO exercise Air Defender 23 are Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Hungary, USA and UK.

Where are the nations stationed in Air Defender 23?

The 25 partner nations will be based in Germany during Air Defender 2023. A large part of it is just before the border with Denmark, in Schleswig/Hohn.

The 25 partner nations in Air Defender 23 are stationed at these locations:

Schleswig/Hohn

Wunstorf

Gelsenkirchen

Spangdahlem

Lechfeld

Neuburg

Where do the Air Defender 23 Bundeswehr exercises take place?

Air Defender 23 will mostly take place over Germany.

The operations are mainly started from the following locations:

Jagel/Hohn in Schleswig-Holstein

Wunstorf in Lower Saxony

Lechfeld in Bavaria

Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate

Volkel in the Netherlands

Čáslav in the Czech Republic

All of these areas have been used for aviation exercises for decades – mostly for routine training. The three main hubs at Air Defender 23 are Schleswig/Hohn, Wunstorf and Lechfeld.

Does Air Defender 23 cause aircraft noise?

The participating NATO nations will fly Air Defender 23 at an altitude of between 2,500 and 15,000 meters. Refueling takes place between 3000 and 10,000 meters altitude. As the Bundeswehr reports on its website, “the Air Force tries to keep exposure to aircraft noise as low as possible, for example by using airspace corridors over sparsely populated areas.”

Will Air Defender 23 cause flight cancellations and delays?

Air Defender 23 aims to keep the burden on the population as low as possible. This is one of the reasons why the NATO exercises are carried out at different times and never longer than four hours a day per exercise airspace. The processes are still to be optimized, which should minimize the effects on civil air traffic. As the Bundeswehr writes, there should be no flight cancellations and at most individual delays.