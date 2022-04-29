Home page World

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Split

A partial solar eclipse in which the moon partially obscures the sun. (Iconic image) © AGAMI / R. Schols / blickwinkel / Imago

It is the first solar eclipse of 2022: on the evening of April 30, the moon will cover part of the sun for a few hours. But which parts of the world can observe the phenomenon?

Munich – Solar eclipses are an exciting experience for many. Once or twice a year, a planetary constellation forms in space that makes part of the sun appear dark when viewed from Earth. On April 30th the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 will take place.

The first solar eclipse of 2022: It will be visible in and around South America

The first solar eclipse of this year will be partial and will be visible in and around South America, primarily from: most of southern South America (Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, southern Peru and Bolivia, western Paraguay and a small part of Brazil), parts of the Antarctica, part of the southeast Pacific and a very narrow strip of the Atlantic near the border with Argentina, according to the online weather service daswetter.de.

The start was predicted to the minute: on April 30 at 5:42 p.m. (Argentine time) it should be loud daswetter.de start at the said places. The ability to see the eclipse then depends on the amount of clouds in the sky and the time the sun sets at your location.

Video: How does a solar eclipse occur?

The partial eclipse 2022: only parts of the sun obscured

The sun is about 400 times as big as the moon: but since it is also 400 times as far away from the earth as the moon, it appears to be the same size as the moon from the earth, so that the sun (for the viewer on the earth) can disappear completely, explains the weather service wetteronline.de. The complete occlusion of the sun by the moon would be a total solar eclipse. At the end of April, however, there will only be a partial eclipse be observed, so only a small part of the sun is covered by the moon.

By the way, there will be another partial solar eclipse this year on October 25th. It will be seen in large parts of Europe – including Germany – parts of North Africa, the Middle East and West Asia.