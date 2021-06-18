There are only a few hours left for Netflix to premiere the fourth season of Elite. The new installment will take us back to the prestigious Las Encinas school, where we will meet a new generation of students.

The new chapters of the Spanish series created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero promise to be a hit with the streaming giant’s subscribers and the general public. In this note you will know all the details to see the return of Elite.

Elite 4 release date on Netflix

The Spanish series is scheduled to premiere for June 18, 2021.

Elite 4 Premiere Times by Country

Next, we show you the hours that Elite season 4 will premiere in different Latin American countries.

Mexico, Colombia, Peru , Panama and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 4.00 am

Watch Elite 4 online on Netflix

To look Elite 4 you need to have a Netflix account. The platform currently offers three monthly plans. The cheapest is S / 24.90 per month. All three differ in image quality and number of devices to play content simultaneously.

Elite 4 – what will we see in season four?

At the end of Elite season 3 we witnessed how Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeka, Ander and Omar were ready to start classes in Las Encinas, while Cayetana appeared as her mother’s assistant.

Elite Characters 4

Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola and Ester Expósito said goodbye to fiction in the third installment. However, the fourth season will show the arrival of four new students.

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna

Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Claudia Salas as Rebeka López de Gallegos

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando

Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco Commerford

Manu Ríos as Patrick Blanco Commerford

Martina Cariddi as Mencía Blanco Commerford

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg

Diego Martín as Benjamin

Andrés Velencoso in an undisclosed role.

Where to watch Elite 4 online for free?

While access to Netflix is ​​subject to a fee, l The platform allows the free reproduction of their titles for seven days as part of the testing process . However, this is after subscribing to any of its three payment methods.

Elite 4 trailer on Netflix