iCarly is still remembered by millions of people who smile when they see the adventures of Carly Y Sam puckett. The The series premiered on Nickelodeon in 2007 and ran for six fun seasons.

Due to the success of the return of well-known sitcoms, Paramount Plus will premiere a new one of the show to the joy of its fans. Here we tell you the release date, the characters and how to watch the long-awaited reunion for free.

Release date of iCarly’s reboot

Miranda Cosgrove revealed through her social networks that the premiere of the new season of iCarly will be on June 17 via Paramount Plus .

ICarly 2021 Premiere Times by Country

Paramount Plus is a new streaming platform, for this reason it is possible that the content is uploaded in the period between 12.00 a.m. my 3.00 a. m on the same day, as is customary by its competitors in various countries.

See iCarly 2021 online on Paramount Plus

You can watch the new iCarly season for free on Paramount Plus, as the streaming service has a seven-day free trial when you sign up. To subscribe to the streaming service, enter the following link. The price from Paramount Plus on Peru It has a monthly cost of 14.90 soles.

Icarly reboot characters and synopsis

The series will show Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the original influencer, who will have new adventures in her workplace, with her friends and family.

The new season will have the following actors as cast:

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay

Laci Mosley as Harper Raines

Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Benson

Mary Scheer as Marissa Benson.

ICarly 2021 Trailer on Paramount Plus