Blizzard is about to announce a mobile Warcraft gameafter its existence remained a rumor for several months.

At the moment the specific details surrounding this project are unknown, but they assure that it will be a free to play which will take place in Azeroth.

The only thing they revealed was the date they will make the official reveal, and luckily it won’t be long before we know what Blizzard is preparing us.

When and what time will Blizzard release Warcraft for mobile?

The appointment is next Tuesday, May 3 at 12:00 pm Mexico City timewhen a broadcast will be put online where they will share all the details about this new project.

All you have to do to be part of this revelation is enter this link at the right time and prepare for whatever comes.

We doubt it will look like that, but who knows. Image: Blizzard.

As I mentioned before, they have not yet revealed the genre that this new title will have, but it shows that Blizzard is serious about its mobile strategy.

A few weeks ago confirmed that Diablo Immortal will arrive on iOS and Android on June 2with mechanics very similar to the original title, so one possibility is that they do something similar with warcraft.

If not, some people think we could see something within the strategy genre, but at the moment these are just theories.

Blizzard still working on launching a new Warcraft expansionand with a mobile version, it looks like they have big plans for the rest of the year.

Go preparing the popcorn, making space on your cell phone or getting yourself another one with greater power so that you don’t get caught by lag.

