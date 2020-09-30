The judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the disputed structure of 28-year-old Ayodhya, has come. Today, on 6 December 1992, the special court of CBI will give its much-awaited verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case of Ayodhya. All over the country are watching the court’s decision. Because in this case a total of 32 people are accused including senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti. An FIR was registered against a total of 49 people in the Babri demolition case. Of these, 17 have passed away. So let us know what is this matter, when and what happened and what are the currents…

Case number 197

On 6 December 1992, after the disputed structure was completely demolished, PN Shukla, in charge of the station Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya, filed a case against lakhs of unknown car servants under various sections at 5.15 pm. This includes conspiracy, assault and robbery to demolish Babri Masjid.

Case number 198

On December 6, 1992, about ten minutes after the complete demolition of the disputed structure, another police officer, Ganga Prasad Tiwari, filed a lawsuit against eight people to demolish the Babri Masjid by delivering a religious hysterical speech against the Muslim community from the Ram Katha Kunj Sabha platform.

The named accused are Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara. The case went on in Rae Bareli under sections 153A, 153B, 505, 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Later in Lucknow CBI Court was involved in the ongoing trial.

Charge sheet and joint trial in this case

The CBI filed a joint chargesheet against the forty accused in all 49 cases. The CBI subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet against 9 other accused on 11 January 1996.

Special Judge Ayodhya case JP Srivastava ordered on September 9, 1997 that joint trial in all 49 cases against all the 49 accused constitutes sufficient grounds as all these cases are related to the same act. The judge summoned all the accused on 17 October 1997 for framing of charges.

33 accused including Advani moved the High Court against this order of Special Judge. After nearly three-and-a-half years of hearing, on 12 February 2001, Justice Jagdish Bhalla of the High Court stated in his judgment that the trial court had not committed any mistake by accepting the joint charge sheet as all these offenses were related to the same conspiracy and their evidence Are also similar, even though 49 separate lawsuits were filed for them. The High Court also upheld the order of framing of charges in 48 cases by Special Judge JP Srivastava on 9 September 1997. But Justice Bhalla, in his order, said that the Special Judge did not have jurisdiction to order the trial of Crime No. 198, as the High Court was not consulted about transferring the case from Rae Bareli to the Lucknow Special Court. Justice Jagdish Bhalla also said that the state government may issue a fresh notification to rectify this legal error.

Following this order of the High Court, on 4 May 2001, Judge SK Shukla of Lucknow’s special court ordered that till the legal legal defect is removed as per the order of the High Court, at present the trial no. being done. In crime number 198, only eight accused, including Advani, were named. But the judge added thirteen more accused in it and stayed the trial against 21 accused.

According to the High Court order, on 27 January 2003, the Special Court in Rae Bareli asked to reinstate the provocative speech case against eight people including Advani. The trial went on, but Special Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar Singh on 19 September 2003 acquitted Advani and decided to prosecute only seven accused including Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi and Ashok Singhal.

This order was also appealed against in the High Court and two years later on July 6, 2005, the High Court ordered that prima facie a case is made against all the eight accused. Therefore, it is not right to acquit Advani. In this way, the case against eight people including Advani was restored in Rae Bareli Court.

The CBI argued that Advani and seven other people were guilty of conspiracy to demolish the disputed structure even in the deliberation of case number 197. Therefore, he should be tried in Lucknow Court besides Rae Bareli. But CBI did not file any supplementary charge sheet in Lucknow court for this.

The CBI filed a review petition in the High Court against the order of the Special Judge, saying that even if the trial of Crime No. 198 is set aside, all 21 accused including Advani are accused of conspiracy to demolish the disputed structure in Crime No. 197. Therefore, they should also be tried in Lucknow’s special court.

Ten years later, on 20 May 2010, Justice AK Singh of the High Court upheld the CBI’s revision petition upholding the order of Special Court Lucknow to adjourn the case against 21 accused including Advani, Kalyan Singh and Thackeray in Case No. 198. Following the High Court order, on 17 August 2010, the Lucknow Court summoned the surviving accused and framed charges against them and the trial started after 17 years. On 9 February 2011, the CBI appealed to the Supreme Court to dismiss the order of the High Court and prosecute 21 accused including Advani for conspiracy to demolish the disputed structure and other sections.

On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court passed the order in this case and transferred the proceedings in the special court of Rae Bareli to the special court of Lucknow-based CBI (Ayodhya case). Also ordered the accused in the case to be charged under criminal conspiracy. Also ordered to prosecute the accused who were earlier discharged at the level of charges.

On May 18, 2017, the CBI Special Court (Ayodhya Case) summoned six accused out of the 13 accused discharged in compliance with this order of the Supreme Court. Because six of the accused had died in these. Whereas, being the 6 Governor, the charge on Kalyan Singh could not be framed. Therefore, they were not summoned.

On May 30, 2017, the CBI Special Court (Ayodhya case) accused the accused, LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and Vishnu Hari Dalmia of IPC Section 120B (conspiracy). Therefore, prosecution proceedings started against all these accused under sections 147, 149, 153, 153B and 505 (1) B of IPC as well as section 120B of IPC. But after this Vishnu Hari Dalmia died.

Prosecution proceedings started in this case from May 31, 2017.

On March 13, 2020, the CBI’s testimony and defense arguments were also completed, 351 Wo and 600 documentary evidence submitted.

From June 4, 2020, the accused started recording statements under Section 313 of CrPC.

On July 28, 2020, 32 accused completed the proceedings of recording statements under Section 313 of CrPC. While one accused Om Prakash Pandey was declared absconding.

Accused Om Prakash Pandey surrenders on August 13, 2020, released on bail, statement recorded. Here, Kalyan Singh’s cleaning evidence is filed.

On August 14, 2020, the special court granted the CBI to file a written debate, assuming the process of cleanliness was complete.

On August 18, 2020, the CBI filed a 400-page written debate. A copy of the debate was also provided to the defendants.

On August 24, 2020, two prosecution witnesses, Haji Mahboob Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq, filed for filing a written argument.

Petition dismissed on August 25, 2020

Last chance for defense defendants to file written arguments on August 26, 2020

On August 31, 2020, a written argument was filed on behalf of all the accused. A copy of the debate was also provided to the prosecution.

On September 1, 2020, the two sides also held an oral debate.

On September 16, 2020, the court issued an order to pronounce its verdict on September 30.

These are the names of 32 accused

LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr.- Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmadas, Satish Pradhan, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Lallu Singh, Prakash Verma, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Santosh Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Ramji Gupta, Braj Bhushan Singh, Kamleshwar Tripathi, Ramchandra, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goyal, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, R.N. Srivastava, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kumar Kakkar and Dharmendra Singh Gurjar.

Timeline before the demolition of the mosque:

1528: Mir Baki, the commander of the Mughal emperor Babur, built the Babri Masjid.

1885: Mahant Raghubir Das filed a petition in the Faizabad district court seeking permission to spread the canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. The court dismissed the petition.

1949: Statues of Ramlala were placed inside the central dome outside the disputed structure.

1950: Gopal Simla Visharad filed a petition in Faizabad district court seeking the right to worship the idols of Ramlala.

1950: Paramhansa Ramchandra Das petitioned to continue the puja and keep the idols.

1959: Nirmohi Akhada petitioned for the right to land.

1981: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board petitioned for the right to the site.

1 February 1986: The local court orders the government to open a place for Hindu devotees.

August 14, 1986: The Allahabad High Court ordered the status quo to be maintained for the disputed structure.

6 December 1992: Ramjanmabhoomi – Babri Masjid structure demolished.