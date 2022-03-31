The World Cup in Qatar next December is taking shape. Of the 32 teams that will participate in the World Cup, 29 have already qualified. The three places that still remain to be defined will come two from the intercontinental playoffs and the third from the European playoffs: the Welsh team will face the winner of the semifinal between Ukraine and Scotland that was postponed due to the invasion of Russia in the country ukrainian
The intercontinental playoffs are played by the teams from CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, AFC and OFC. Each of these federations will have a representative in the playoffs that will take place in a neutral venue, in this case in Qatar, the same venue as the World Cup.
On the part of the CONMEBOL the representative in the repechage will be Peru who finished fifth in the table in the South American qualifiers with 24 points.
In the CONCACAF will play the repechage the selection of Costa Ricawhich was the fourth classified in the octagonal.
The representative of the AFC will emerge from the winner of the duel between Australia vs United Arab Emirateswhich will be played on June 7.
And finally the representative of Oceania in the repechage it will be New Zealand after their rout against the Solomon Islands (5-0).
After the draw held on November 26, the playoff matches will be: CONCACAF vs. OFC and CONMEBOL vs. AFC.
The two qualifying rounds of the intercontinental playoffs are:
– Peru vs winner of Australia – United Arab Emirates
– Costa Rica vs. New Zealand
The intercontinental playoff matches for the 2022 World Cup will be played on June 13 and 14, the date and time of each match have not yet been confirmed. The playoff will be played in a single match at a neutral venue, in Qatar, and not round trip as usual. In the event of a tie at the end of 90 minutes, there will be extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.
