Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 20:58

The trial that will define the electoral future of senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) already has a date to take place and moves the political table in Brasília. The Regional Electoral Tribune of Paraná (TRE-PR) will begin analyzing the actions calling for the parliamentarian's impeachment on April 1st.

The senator responds to two electoral judicial investigation actions (AIJEs) presented by PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, and the Brazilian Federation of Hope, made up of PCdoB, PV and PT – the acronym of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Three sessions were reserved, which could last until April 8, for the judges to decide on the case. The magistrates will judge the revocation of Moro's mandate and the possibility of him being ineligible for eight years, if he is found guilty of the electoral crimes of abuse of economic power and slush fund in the 2022 pre-campaign.

After successive postponements, the trial will begin with the expectation of ending at the beginning of April. The most recent postponement occurred due to embezzlement in the composition of the Court. Lawyer Thiago Paiva left his position in mid-February and needed to be replaced by a judge appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as determined by electoral legislation. The PT member chose jurist José Rodrigo Sade from a triple list drawn up by TRE-PR.

TRE-PR is made up of seven members. For Moro to be impeached, the majority must judge him guilty. The president of the Court only votes in the event of a tie – that is, if the score is three votes in favor and three against the revocation.

The members of the collegiate increased their caution in the senator's trial because of the political and legal impact that their decision will have. The rapporteur of the process, Luciano Falavinha, will not share his opinion in advance with any of his colleagues, as found out by the Estadão. It is common in judicial proceedings for judges to make the report available in advance so that the other members of the Court have in-depth knowledge of the rapporteur's evidence and arguments to support their votes.

It was also decided that the judges will read their votes in full so that the final decision relies on the arguments of all members of the Court. The other members of the collegiate agreed not to share their votes in advance. They will only know each other's positions at the time of voting. The objective is to provide more transparency to the trial.

TRE-PR members want to ensure that the judgment is seen as technical and judicious. In the judgment of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that impeached former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Novo), for example, the ministers only followed the opinion of rapporteur Benedito Gonçalves without making additional comments on the case. Voting lasted just one minute.

The members of the Electoral Court will jointly analyze the two actions that accuse Moro of having caused an imbalance in the elections for senator in 2022, when he was elected with 1.9 million votes. The PL and the Brazilian Federation of Hope argue that the candidacy benefited during the period in which he was a pre-candidate for the Presidency of Podemos.

Following the decision taken by the Paraná Court, the case should go to the TSE, which will give the final word on the former judge's situation.

No matter how much the TRE of Paraná decides unfavorably to Moro, he will not immediately lose his mandate in the Senate and the effects of the decision will be suspended until analysis by the Superior Electoral Court of any appeal presented by him. The revocation will only be effective if the magistrates in Brasília agree with the definition of the regional collegiate.

If this occurs, the TSE will call new elections for senator in the State, so that a new candidate can be elected to replace the former judge by the beginning of 2031.

Moro withdrew from running for President in March 2022, four months after joining Podemos to run for office. At the time, he even left the party to join União Brasil. The proposal to the Senate was only made official in July of that year, and his opponents accuse him of having benefited from the exposure given to presidential candidates and the high expenses with this type of candidacy.

Parties allege maneuvers to circumvent electoral law; Moro says that expenses did not need accountability

In the action, the PL states that the senator used “presidential pre-campaign structure and exposure to, in a second moment, migrate to a contest with less visibility, smaller constituency and spending ceiling twenty times smaller, carrying with him all the advantages and benefits accumulated unduly, violating the equality of conditions between candidates for the position of senator”.

The Brazilian Federation of Hope lists a series of privileges that Moro allegedly had during the electoral campaign, such as media training (press training), private security, media exposure for the presidential candidate, armored vehicle, purchase of a cell phone, accommodation and national and international travel .

The senator's defense considers that fundraising and pre-campaign expenses do not need to be submitted to electoral accounts. At the beginning of December, in a statement to TRE-PR, Moro said that the parties' allegations should be “discarded”. According to him, they do not prove abuse of economic power in the campaign.

At the end of last year, the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) issued an opinion arguing that the senator should lose his mandate and become ineligible until 2030. In the 79-page document, electoral attorneys Marcelo Godoy and Eloísa Helena Machado argue that spending on pre-election -Moro's campaign exceeded the reasonable limit.

Dispute over Moro's estate

The chances of Moro being impeached by both the TRE and the TSE motivate a behind-the-scenes race to prepare candidacies that could compete for the senator's seat.

PT members from Paraná such as the party president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and federal deputy Zeca Dirceu are already emerging as possible candidates to compete for Moro's eventual seat. The party, which wants to occupy the position, reacted strongly to the transfer of electoral domicile of the senator's wife, federal deputy Rosângela Moro (União Brasil-SP), from São Paulo to Paraná.

The PT filed a lawsuit to prevent the parliamentarian from changing her address, on the grounds that she would no longer represent the São Paulo voters who elected her. With her domicile in Paraná, Rosângela is qualified to compete for her husband's position in the event of an eventual impeachment. The deputy would have the possibility of using Moro's political capital in the State.