The specter of ungovernability once again threatens Ecuador, where the president William Lasso dissolved the Congress this Wednesday, dominated by the opposition left, which was preparing to remove him for alleged corruption.

(Also: Duque and other former presidents support Lasso’s decision to dissolve Congress in Ecuador)

This fact “marks a scenario of greater and deeper political instability”, political scientist Paulina Recalde told AFP after the decree signed by Lasso to apply this constitutional power, which will lead to early general elections to complete the 2021-2025 period. That is, those who are elected in this electoral process will fulfill their functions until May 23, 2025.

Before the vote on his removal was given in a political trial that began on Tuesday, the president – accused of alleged embezzlement in oil transport contracts – dissolved the unicameral National Assembly on the grounds of “serious political crisis and internal commotion “.

(You can read: The mechanism with which they seek to overthrow Lasso’s decree that dissolved the Ecuadorian Congress)

Lasso, 67, also put his tenure in office at stake, which It arrived in May 2021 with a credibility of 70 percent, which two years later stands at 10 percent.according to the private polling firm Perfiles de Opinión, directed by Recalde.

Lasso announced the so-called “cross death”, contemplated in the Ecuadorian Constitution of 2008 for “serious internal and political commotion”, after having appeared before the Assembly on Tuesday to make his defense statement against the accusation made by the opposition for an alleged crime of embezzlement, which he considers “unfounded”.

(In context: President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, signs ‘cross death’ and dissolves the Assembly)

But what comes now after the signing of the “crusader death” decree?

The latest date for to call early general elections in Ecuador is next May 24, reported this Wednesday the National Electoral Council (CNE), a few hours after the decision of the head of state. In other words, the date of the new elections must be known before May 24.

The president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, said at a press conference that they have seven days to call electionsand because time starts running from this Thursday, “May 24 is the deadline”, although they could do it earlier.

(You can read: Crisis in Ecuador: there are protests after “cross death” decreed by Guillermo Lasso)

Atamaint indicated that it is a “challenge” to carry out the voting process within the next 90 days, and noted that in the next few hours they will organize an electoral calendar, coordinated with the Electoral Dispute Tribunal (electoral justice body), which must be approved by the plenary session of the CNE.

The technical areas are in the “difficult task, but not impossible”, of raising the risk and contingency matrix operating plan, guidelines and budget for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, he said. “Those who are elected to this electoral process will be elected to complete the period, that is, they will exercise their functions until May 23, 2025”he clarified.

Police guard the surroundings of the Carondelet Palace, today, in Quito (Ecuador). See also Russia will put on combat duty a regiment of hypersonic missiles "Avangard"

In addition, he reported that the legal area is working on the preparation of specific regulations for this extraordinary electoral process, in order to comply with all the milestones determined by the Democracy Code and thus guarantee the rights of political participation to all actors. .

In this context, the CNE ratified their commitment to carry out “an efficient and transparent electoral process”the same one that requires all the actors involved to join efforts “to give greater peace of mind to the country.”

(We recommend: What is the ‘cross death’ decreed in Ecuador and why are elections called?)

“The Electoral function is ready, and for this reason it is necessary to immediately have” an approved budget, “which will be planned with absolute austerity criteria, without jeopardizing the quality of the electoral process,” he stressed.

The president of the CNE made an appeal to the political and institutional actors to carry out this unprecedented electoral process with maturity and responsibility. Atamaint said that the possibility of joining the early presidential and legislative elections with other pending processes on national and local citizen consultations is still being analyzed.

(Also: Former Ecuadorian presidential candidate will denounce the Colombian attorney general)

The president of Ecuador dissolves the Congress before the possibility of an impeachment Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who is facing impeachment proceedings in Congress for alleged corruption, issued a decree dissolving the legislature

Can Lasso stand for election?

The CNE president pointed out that, for the moment, the head of state has no legal impediment to run for re-election.

And when asked about this possibility, the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, pointed out: “The President of the Republic will inform, in due time, what is his legitimate and legal decision to participate, or not, in the elections”.

Lasso, who achieved the presidency in his third attempt by defeating correísmo, can be a candidate again, as the Constitution allows re-election only once.

(Can read: “The thing about Lasso is illegal”: Rafael Correa reacts to the dissolution of the Assembly in Ecuador)

According to the political scientist Paulina Recalde, Lasso lacks popular support because “9 out of 10 Ecuadorians do not believe him” and he is accused of corruption.

Correa, who triumphed in the 2007, 2009 and 2013 elections, was prevented from being a candidate with the modification of the Magna Carta by his former ally and former president Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), which eliminated the indefinite re-election promoted by his predecessor .

In addition, on the former president, exiled in Belgium since he left power, there is a prison order issued by the Ecuadorian justice, which in 2020 sentenced him to eight years in prison for bribery, a crime that does not prescribe in Ecuador.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME