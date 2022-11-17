Without a doubt, Gerard Piqué is one of the most controversial characters that has passed through FC Barcelona and has been the protagonist many times due to his authoritarian personality and well known as not mincing words. He for some reason he is the captain. Something that Piqué knows how to do well is intervene and confront on the pitch and off it as well.
Gerard Piqué, in his last call as a FC Barcelona player, did it once again, he was one of the protagonists and it is that after a play where the Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, was involved, who received a second yellow card in an action of danger. The expulsion of the Barça striker caused a lot of controversy and irritation on the bench of the culé team, especially due to the feeling of injustice in the referee’s verdict.
Gil Manzano was in charge of condemning the action with expulsion. The Spanish referee, who is harshly criticized by the fans for irregular situations against Barcelona, also received Piqué’s attempted intervention, but without positive results. The one who will now be a former central defender of Barçareceived a final sanction of 4 matches for an alleged comment towards the referee already being in the locker room. Now, after such a broad sanction, some questions remain.
When do the match bans expire and when could you meet them?
The Disciplinary Code throws the following and it is that “Infractions will prescribe after three years, one year or one month, depending on whether they are very serious, serious or minor, the limitation period beginning the day after the commission of the infraction“. In the case of Piqué, the year of inactivity would be eliminated. In the event that Piqué wishes to continue playing, It is there where he could comply with the sanction matchesBut from the looks of it, it won’t happen that way. Gerard Piqué will maintain his retirement decision and the sanction will be lifted after one year of inactivity.
