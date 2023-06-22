The date of the next general elections, July 23, means that many voters are waiting to know if they can go quietly for the summer or will be one of the 534,000 people who have to act as presidents, members or alternates in their electoral college . City councils, such as Madrid, have begun this Thursday to raffle the members of the polling stations. The one from Barcelona will do it this Saturday, June 24. Those chosen will receive the notification by hand within a period of three days from the draw, but the consistories have a deadline to carry them out until June 28. Given that deadline, all appointees should receive their notice by July 3. Some of the main questions about this process are answered below.

What is a polling station? Who can form it?

A polling station is the body that presides over the act of voting in an election, controls its development, and is in charge of counting the votes. It is made up of a president or president and two members, chosen by lottery among registered people of legal age and under 70 years of age, who know how to read and write.

When will I know if I have had to be a member of a polling station?

The municipalities have from June 22 to 28 to designate the members of the polling stations by lottery. Once chosen, notification must arrive within three days and be delivered by hand. All should have been notified by July 3, but there may be delays. The Ministry of the Interior specifies that if “later” is notifiedthe delay does not invalidate the designation.

How is the town hall draw?

It is the responsibility of each Consistory and is chosen by the Municipal Plenary. To do so, any random procedure or random mechanism can be used. Computer applications are used in most municipalities, although in small town halls you can follow the traditional raffle with balls in bags. The results are not published, they are only notified to the chosen ones.

The mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, during an extraordinary session to carry out the draw for the polling stations, this Thursday. August (Europa Press)

In which municipalities have they already been held?

This Thursday they have been held at the Madrid City Hall, also in Malaga, Ourense, and other small municipalities such as Tolosa (Guipúzcoa), where citizens have been able to attend an open session. Or in Langreo (Asturias) and Águilas (Murcia). The Valencia City Council plans to hold its draw on June 26 and will use a system of mathematical algorithms, reports Efe.

Can I get rid of a polling station if I have a trip?

If the day of the elections coincides with a trip or with the holidays, it can be argued before the electoral boards of each area, as long as certain requirements are met: that the trip has been contracted before May 30, the date of the call for the elections, that the cancellation of that trip causes economic damage or serious disruption to the applicant and that the full integration of the polling stations is ensured. The interested party must provide documentary evidence of both the travel contract and the damage that would be caused by not enjoying it, as determined by the Central Electoral Board on June 8.

Are there other reasons that can exempt me?

There is a list of circumstances that are accepted as an excuse on their own, although others depend on the criteria of the electoral board for each case. Those who are between 65 and 70 years old and want to resign, automatically receive the go-ahead, after requesting it. Other reasons that are allowed are being on leave from work, pregnancies after six months or being on maternity leave. All these cases must be accredited and the response of the electoral board must be awaited.

Family causes that are justified by themselves are, among others, having a baby up to nine months old while breastfeeding, caring for a direct relative who cannot support themselves or being in charge of children under eight for legal guardianship reasons years or people with disabilities. It is also a weighty excuse to have to serve that day in the electoral boards, courts or Public Administrations with electoral functions; work precisely that day in essential services such as doctors, health workers, Civil Protection or Firefighters or directors of the media and heads of information services who have to cover election day.

Other cases, such as a risky pregnancy during the first six months, injuries, illnesses or physical or mental illnesses or belonging to confessions or religious communities incompatible with the elections, must be studied by the electoral board. It will also be assessed if the day of the voting has a family event “of special relevance” that cannot be postponed, such as a wedding, a baptism or a communion. In these cases, the degree of kinship must be proven.

Is it true that if I ask to vote by mail they can no longer summon me to be part of a table?

No. The drawing of the members of the tables is done with all those registered in the electoral census. If voting by mail is requested, what is not allowed is going to vote in person on election day.

What are the deadlines to request that I be excused if I cannot attend?

If you have been elected and it is impossible for you to attend, you have seven days from the receipt of the letter notifying you that you have been appointed. Once the request is made, the electoral board of your area will resolve, without the possibility of appeal, within five days. Making the request to be exempt from playing that role in the elections does not imply that it is accepted. Until you receive a response, you will still be listed as a designated person for this task on Election Day.

How do I make the request?

You have to go to the electoral board of the area that corresponds to you. On the website of the Central Electoral Board you can find a directory with telephone numbers and addresses, and in the letter that notifies the designation of a member of a polling station (either president, member or substitute for these positions) it also appears. In the regional and municipal elections, it was also possible to process online, through a computer application of the Central Electoral Board, called excuses.

What can happen to me if I don’t show up on election day at the polling station?

If you do not attend, you are facing a crime of abandonment or non-compliance at the polling stations that can imply a prison sentence of three months to one year or a fine of six to 24 months.

Am I entitled to work leave if I participate in a polling station?

Yes, you are entitled to full-time paid leave on voting day if you have to work that day. You also have the right, in any case, to a reduction in your working day of five hours on the day after. In addition, you will receive a diet of 70 euros for those who form part of the tables, presidents and members. Substitutes do not charge a diet.