The prosecutor has banned the funeral procession for Maria Brigida Pesacane: the funeral will be celebrated tomorrow in Melito

The funeral of will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 14 June Maria Brigida Pesacane, the young 24-year-old mother who was snatched from her life by her father-in-law, Raffaele Caiazzo last Thursday. The prosecutor has banned the funeral court, for reasons of public order and public safety.

An event that has shaken the whole of Italy is the one that took place last Thursday in Sant’Antimo, in Neapolitan. In the early hours of the morning, Raffaele Caiazzo, a 44-year-old originally from Caserta, ambushed and took the lives of his son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

The victims were called Luigi Cammisa29 years old married to Anna Caiazzo and father of two children, and Maria Brigida Pesacane, 24 years old married to Alfredo Caiazzo and also mother of two small children.

After the crimes, the 44-year-old lost track of him, before turn yourself in a few hours later to the Carabinieri of a local station.

During the interrogations he has admitted the murder only of Cammisa. While regarding the crime of the daughter-in-law, he claimed to not remember anything apart from the fact that he went to the 24-year-old’s house.

As to motive, he confessed that he acted for defend honor of their children, because they were convinced that the two victims had an affair behind the backs of their respective spouses.

From the answers given to the investigators by the son of Raffaele Caiazzo and his wife, it would also have emerged that the man was strongly in love of Maria Brigida and that the story of the relationship between her and Cammisa was only a fabrication to end the marriage of her daughter-in-law.

Many questions still unanswered and the doubts of the investigators. In part it is hoped to find them in the smartphones of the murderer, found in recent days. However, it still seeks the weapon used in the double crime.

When and how the funeral of Maria Brigida Pesacane will be celebrated

In the meantime, the autopsies on the bodies of Cammisa and Pesacane. The latter’s body has already been returned to the family, who will therefore now be able to proceed with the organization of the funeral and burial.

The funeral rite will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday 14 June, in the church of Santa Maria Delle Grazie di Melito of Naples, the country of which the young mother was originally from.

However, the Prosecutor of Naples has funeral procession prohibitedfor reasons of public order and public safety.