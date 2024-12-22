When and how the 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes can be collected

This Sunday morning the 2,702 million euros of the Christmas Lottery draw were distributed. This same afternoon, when both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed, the prizes begin to be paid.

Where can the Christmas Lottery prizes be collected?

If you have been awarded less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, you can collect them at one of the points of sale of the Loterías commercial network, as reported by the company, starting on the same afternoon of the draw.

The prize can be collected in cash or through bizum, since Lottery points of sale have incorporated this system as a method of payment for your bets and collection of your minor prizes.

If the prizes accumulate an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, they will be collected from the authorized financial entities, BBVA and CaixaBank, according to Lotteries. As December 22 is a Sunday, it is expected that financial institutions will begin the payment process for jackpot prizes on December 23, with exceptions for opening on Sundays or holidays.

Until when can prizes be collected? Do prizes expire?

Until March 24, 2025, since the right to collect the Christmas Lottery prizes expires after three months, counting from the day following the day the Draw is held.

What if I bought the tenth ‘online’?

If you have purchased the winning ticket online and it is deposited in the administration, and the prize is also less than 2,000 euros, the amount will be automatically deposited into your user account, and you will later be able to transfer it to the bank account you wish.

Prizes over 2,000 euros, even if purchased ‘online’, can only be collected at a bank that is a partner of State Lotteries and Betting.

To do this, you must contact the lottery administration where your winning ticket is deposited, since you will need to prove your identity.

How to collect a shared prize?

If it is a shared prize, according to the OCU, each winner and their percentage of participation must be identified in the bank. Later, the banks can pay the entire prize, after deducting the prize for which it is taxed, into the account of the person who already owns one in that bank and who will then distribute as agreed.

Important: you should never collect everything without identifying the other participants, since when you distribute it it may appear that you are donating the money, which would require the payment of donation tax.

What if the tenth or share is damaged?

If so, you must go to a Lottery point of sale, complete the ‘Request for payment of prizes’ form, sign it and provide the tenth or damaged receipt, which will be sent to the state company for authentication.

What taxes must be paid?

The Christmas lottery draw involves a series of tax obligations, but only for the three numbers that receive the largest prizes. Here you have all the information about Christmas Lottery taxes.

