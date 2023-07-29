‘Miraculous: Ladybug’the French series about a superheroine that captivates the hearts of millions of people around the world, made its premiere on the giant screen in France and now it is preparing to arrive at Latin America. Ladybug will present a new adventure in countries like Peru and Mexico, where we will be able to discover new feats of the animated heroine and the villains that she will have.

Since 2015, the animated series has been attracting attention from many and this year it wants to reach more people through streaming. It will be the first film in the franchise to be released on this type of platform despite the fact that many thought it would reach the cinema, as in France, with the official title of ‘Miraculous: the adventures of Ladybug, the movie’.

‘Miraculous: the adventures of Ladybug’ opens this July 28 in Peru, Mexico and Latin America. Photo: Netflix

When is ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ released in Peru, Mexico and Latin America?

‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ opens TODAY, July 28, 2023. The film will have the same release date in Peru as well as in Mexico and the other Latin American countries because it will be made through Netflix. The official trailer with French origin is now available, so you can already see the first images and the premiere has been confirmed on the mentioned date.

What time does the ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ movie premiere?

The ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ movie officially premieres on Netflix at 02:00 (Peruvian time). Below you can see the other opening times by country:

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador: 1.00 am

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

What is ‘Miraculous Ladybug 2023, the movie’ about?

‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’, a classic story created by Frenchman Thomas Astruc and directed by Jeremy Zac, is about the exploits of Parisian teenager Mariette, whose life changes radically when she becomes a superhero. After acquiring the power of creation, she must unite her forces with her polar opposite, Cat Noir, in order to save Paris.

Official trailer for ‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ 2023

