The month of June prepares the arrival of the series of one of the most beloved villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Loki. After Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier it is the turn of the story of Thor’s elusive and cunning brother.

A little less than a week before its premiere, we tell you what you need to know so as not to miss the series in the following lines.

When does Loki, the Marvel series, premiere on Disney Plus?

Fans are already warming up this month for the next adventure that Marvel has in store. Loki It will arrive this Wednesday, June 9 through the Disney Plus streaming platform and promises to bring us a very peculiar story about what happened to the villain after Avengers endgame.

Marvel Loki Series Premiere Times by Country

It is customary that Marvel and Disney they premiere their series at dawn on the dates they indicate. Therefore, taking into account that WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived at the platform in that period, these would be the estimated hours per country:

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

What is the Marvel Loki series about?

This whole story has its conception in the last two films of Avengers. On Infinity war, fans watched the deaths of some of the most endearing villains in all of the UCM and they thought they would never see him again.

However, in Endgame, after a blunder by the Avengers when traveling back in time to the arrest of Loki in New York, we saw how he manages to escape with the Tesseract that falls at your feet. This is where the series comes in, as it will tell what happened to Thor’s brother.

According to what has been seen so far in the trailers and other advances that have been published Marvel, Loki does his thing until the TVA (Time Variance Authority), charged with protecting the timelines and maintaining order in the universe, she traps him.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Photo: YouTube capture

From this point, as expected, Loki (called the god of deception) will try to escape from the place where they have him totally controlled. However, this time the challenge will be greater for the villain, since the agent Mobius (interpreted by Owen wilson), in charge of following him, has studied all his life and knows his movements and lies.

Apparently, he needs the help of the villain to repair the damage that the sacred timeline has suffered, so the interaction between both characters will be key and a lot of entertainment for viewers.

Who are the Loki characters?

Here is the list of actors and characters that you will see in the Loki series:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the Judge Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as the Hunter B-15

Sophia Di Martino as Lady Sif (Lady Loki) (not yet confirmed)

Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner

Cailey Fleming as a young Sylvie

Aaron Beelner as him robot scanner.

In addition, according to the portal IMDB the following stars are also listed:

Richard E. Grant

Sasha lane

Jon levine

Lucius Baston

Chris brewster

Isabelle fretheim

Michael rose

Anya Ruoss

Reese giles

Christopher Cocke

Alexandra McGuire.

Loki Trailer on Disney Plus

So far, Loki has revealed two trailers in which the images have already given enough to talk about to the fans and have excited more than one. The reason is simple, we are facing one of the most audacious villains in the world. UCM And having given him a series to follow his adventures is a success for Marvel.

This June 9, fans will decide if the new Disney Plus production is up to the task or not. In the meantime we leave you here the second official preview.