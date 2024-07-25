This Thursday the Women’s National Football Team representing Colombia made his debut in Paris with the intention of taking home a medal from the Olympic Games 2024. However, after the first match in Group A, it seems that the Colombian team will have to make a greater effort to climb the standings, after losing 3 to 1 against France.

The start of the competitions corresponding to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games leaves Colombia with a bad taste in its mouth, as the Women’s Soccer Team lost its first match, which was played at around 2 p.m. against the French team.

In the first half the French scored the three goals that gave them the victoryThe first one came just six minutes into the match, the second came in the 19th minute and the third appeared in the 42nd.

However, the Colombian team reacted and looked for its first goal in the second half, minute 54, with a penalty scored by Catalina Usme. Then, Manuela Pavi scored in the 64th minute.

The ‘Tricolor’ was unable to get a draw, ending in a 3-2 tie against the locals and with a red card for Mayra Ramírez, who will not be able to help in the upcoming rematch due to a foul.

When does the Colombian women’s team play again?

Despite their efforts to tie the game and with two goals in their favor, Colombia appears without points in the standings for losing the match, in which they do not add points.

Therefore, you will have to show your ability and skill. against New Zealandto show the intention of a place in the quarter-finals.

According to insiders, this next opponent is not a powerhouse of France’s level, so there could be a chance for Colombia.

The match will take place next Sunday, July 28, and can be seen in Colombia at 10:00 am (local time)..

