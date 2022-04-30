Last Wednesday the Mexican team He played his friendly match against his similar from Guatemala, in a game where coach Gerardo Martino showed new faces in his call. The match was left to duty and ended with a score of 0-0.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After this commitment, now the Tri will be seeing their faces against the team of Nigeriaa team that already knows what it’s like to face in friendly games.
The match will take place next Saturday, May 28 at 7:08 p.m., on the AT&T Stadium field, which is expected to be packed for the match.
On the other hand, the second meeting of the Aztec team will be on Thursday, June 2, when they measure strength against the Charrúas, in one of the most anticipated matches prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Finally, and before playing the Concacaf Nations League, they will face the Ecuadorian team, on June 5, at 6:30 p.m.
This is how the team led by Argentine coach Gerardo Martino will be facing the friendly matches prior to the tournament that precedes the World Cup in November.
#match #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply