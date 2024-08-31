The new draw format for the 2024/25 Champions League took place on Thursday 28 August and did not go unnoticed by anyone in the football world. The old group system is a thing of the past and now each team will have to play eight matches to find out how their luck will continue in the competition.
In this new edition of the Champions League, the league phase replaces the traditional group stage. The 36 participating teams will play eight matches against opponents from all the pots, four at home and four away. The top eight teams in the league will qualify directly for the round of 16, while the teams ranked ninth to twenty-fourth will compete in a play-off round to advance to the knockout stage. Teams finishing in positions 25 and below will be eliminated from European competition.
The 2024/25 Champions League league stage will kick off on 17 September. During this stage, each team will play eight matches, facing opponents from all pots, in an innovative format that replaces the traditional group stage.
The 2024/25 Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday 31 May 2025 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Europe’s top teams will battle it out to lift the prestigious trophy.
