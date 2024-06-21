We are now just a few days away from the start of the Apertura 2024 tournament, and the UANL Tigersnow led by Serbian strategist Vlejko Paunovic, know very well what the objective is for the next semester: the ninth star.
To do this, it is necessary to achieve greater balance in each line of play, especially from midfield to the back, which is where the university students had the greatest difficulties in the previous tournament.
Under the command of Veljko Paunovic, the UANL Tigres are training normally with Carlos Felipe Rodríguez in goal, a line of four on defense, made up of Jesús Garza, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and Javier Aquino. Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán in the midfield, a little further ahead Luis Quiñones, Sebastián Córdova and Juan Brunetta, and up top alone their historic scorer, the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac.
It is true that Veljko Paunovic is barely getting to know each of his players. However, it is well known by all that the board, even before the Serbian arrived on the Auriazul bench, is looking for reinforcements in specific positions, with the midfielder and central defense being the most notable.
In recent days, the name of Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreria has been heard loudly in different media, which ensure that Tigres could sign the player and thus provide a solution to one of their main needs.
The only drawback is that Tigres already has the places full of foreigners, therefore, for Lucas Torreira to arrive at the institution, they will have to release at least one foreign player. Furthermore, at the beginning of June the footballer would have said that he was “dying” to play for Boca Jrs., so it seems difficult for the Uruguayan to opt for Mexican football.
Tigres already played their first friendly match in the Veljko Paunovic era, and the result was a resounding 8-1. On Sunday, June 30, they will face the Águilas del América for the MX Super Cup, while in the league their first match will take place on Saturday, July 6, on the ‘Volcán’ Universitario field, at 7:00 p.m. hrs. Your rival? The Necaxa Hydrorays.
