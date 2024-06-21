“I DON’T WANT TO GO THROUGH VENDEHUMO BUT I’M DYING TO PLAY FOR BOCA. I TALK A LOT WITH ROMÁN, I’M A FRIEND OF EDI… BUT I ALSO UNDERSTAND MY REALITY AND IT’S NOT EASY”

🔥 Lucas Torreira, Xeneize FAN… when does he wear the Blue and Gold?

