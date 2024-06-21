We are days away from the start of the Apertura 2024 tournament, and the Monterrey Soccer Clubdirected by Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz, know well that for the next semester they no longer have any other option than, at least, to sneak into the final for the Mexican championship.
To this end, they have made interesting signings, such as the Spanish midfielder Oliver Torres, the Colombian Johan Rojas and the Mexican forward Roberto de la Rosa. For their part, Jesús Gallardo and ‘Chespi’ López were those sacrificed. Rodrigo Aguirre is another one who is already known outside the club, although his destination is not yet a fact.
Some fans of the Monterrey Soccer Club do not feel completely satisfied with the current transfer market that Rayados is carrying out, because although they really liked the arrival of Oliver Torres, both Johan Rojas and Roberto de la Rosa raise doubts. In the midst of all this, the name of Orbelín Pineda has emerged, who, various sources claim, would be on the radar of the Albiazule managers.
The possible arrival of Orbelín Pineda would have to do with a hypothetical departure of another Mexican soccer player. We are referring to Jordi Cortizo, who just the previous tournament, with his goal, practically ended the series against the Tigres UANL and put them in the semifinals for the Mexican championship.
Your destination? Guadalajara. And Chivas would even be considering paying the player’s termination clause, as they think it is the element they need for Fernando Gago’s boys to take the next step.
The first match of the Monterrey Football Club in the Apertura 2024 tournament will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., when they visit the Pachuca Tuzoson the field of the Hidalgo stadium.
