Boca Juniors defeated Defense and Justice 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup with goals from Sebastián Villa and Juan Ramírez. That being the case, the Xeneize He doesn’t have to stand up and will have to smile and think quickly in the semis.
The team directed by Sebastián Battaglia will have action again next Saturday from 18:30 when you face him Racing by Fernando Gago at the Néstor Díaz Pérez Stadium in Lanús for the semifinals of the Professional League Cup. We remember that the Academymeanwhile, thrashed Aldosivi 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
Beyond the domestic contest, Boca has had an obsession for a long time and it is the 7th Copa Libertadores. For this reason, it is impossible to emphasize that he also has key games ahead of him in this competition.
– Tuesday 5/17, 9:30 p.m. vs. Corinthians (date 5)
– Thursday 5/26, 9:00 p.m. vs. Deportivo Cali (date 6)
The Xeneize he played well and defeated a great team led by Sebastián Beccacece and the fans, therefore, rave on social networks. we review the happiest, craziest and funniest reactions from bosteros on Twitter:
#Boca #play #semifinals #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply