Amitabh Bachchan is very active on films as well as on social media. He often shares old pictures and videos with fans. Recently, he shared a picture of the set of his film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. Big B told that the director of the film Manmohan Desai felt that he (Amitabh) could imitate Michael Jackson. The superstar captioned his post, ‘When Manmohan Desai felt that I could imitate Michael Jackson in Gang Jamuna Saraswati. What a mistake I made. ‘

Many stars commented

As soon as Amitabh shared the post, Ranveer Singh’s comment came as a crown emoji in the section. Mouni Roy and Rohit Bose praised Big B. Talk about the film ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’, it featured actors like Meenakshi Seshadri, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Mithun Chakraborty, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani.

Interesting films near amitabh

Let me tell you, now Amitabh has many interesting projects. He will be seen in ‘Brahastra’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Apart from this, Amitabh will appear in ‘Faces’, ‘Mayday’ and sports drama ‘Jhund’.