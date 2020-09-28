Many TV shows leave their own mark in the hearts of the viewers. One of these is the reality TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (Kaun Banega Crorepati) of Amitabh Bachchan, the great hero of the century. This is a show that Big B has been associated with for the last 20 years. The whole country loves this show very much, so every year the audience eagerly waits for this show. This time the 12th season of KBC is starting. Many times Amitabh Bachchan is unable to stop his tears in the show and the audience also cannot control their emotions after seeing the host of the show being emotional like this.

One such emotional occasion was Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday. On this special occasion, a special video was shown on the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Which belonged to Amitabh Bachchan’s college Sherwood. Seeing this, Big B’s eyes were filled with tears.

In the last season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan became very emotional while reciting a poem written by his father. The audience present there could not hide their feelings. In ‘KBC 11’, a contestant named Marietta Medins told her anecdote that her parents had left her in an orphanage in childhood, after which a family adopted her but that family also abandoned her . Amitabh Bachchan could not stop his tears after hearing the story of Marietta.

At the same time, there are such moments in this show, due to which not only the contestants and audiences but also Amitabh Bachchan himself becomes emotional. The stage of ‘KBC’ (KBC) is not only a sports platform, but the game also has the sentiments of millions of Indians, whose biggest credit goes to the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan, then the audience gives so much love to the show.